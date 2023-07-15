(Ad) “YouthCan!” supported by Azercell continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the project, conducted for young people deprived of parental care, beneficiaries received a new series of trainings and seminars

"Azercell Telecom" focuses on children in need of special care within the framework of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy and continues to support their development and education. Within the framework of the "YouthCan!" project implemented by the "SOS Children's Villages - Azerbaijan" Association in partnership with the country's leading mobile operator, a meeting and a seminar was held with the beneficiaries.

During the program, 100 young people between the ages of 15 and 25, identified the basic skills necessary for their successful employment and worked on them together with mentors. To join and follow the modules as well as to participate in the practical work, the students of SOS Children's Villages and Communities have been registered on the platform “YouthLinks” by the instructions. Young participants have acquired the necessary knowledge to overcome the obstacles they face while looking for a job and to become an employee who meets the requirements. The young people got acquainted with state, business and international projects so that they can apply for various programs, including internship and international volunteering programs. At the end of the long-term project, young people who have completed vocational training are planning to undergo an internship and mentorship program in those professional fields with representatives of various businesses.

It should be noted that the "YouthCan!" project, implemented since 2022 based on a social grant issuesed by Azercell, aims to protect the rights of young people deprived of parental care and ensure their integration into society. It will also have a positive effect on facilitating access to the labor market and ensuring the employment of young people.

News.Az