Telescope shares clear image of Sagittarius A* black hole in Milky Way Galaxy

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) shared a clear image of Sagittarius A*, a supermassive black hole located at the center of the Milky Way Galaxy, News.Az reports citing the Space.com website.

Scientists obtained the first visual of Sagittarius A* in May 2022.

"This new image of the black hole at the center of our Milky Way, Sgr A*, tells us that near the black hole are strong, twisted and ordered magnetic fields," Sara Issaoun, who serves as one of the research co-leaders and is also an Einstein Fellow at the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, told Space.com.

Astronomers captured the first visual of the supermassive black hole in polarized light.

Through the image, magnetic fields around the black hole can also be observed.

The first visual depiction of a black hole was unveiled by the EHT in 2019.

This black hole resides at the center of the M87 galaxy, which is located 55 million light-years away from Earth.

The imaged black hole, which is 6.5 billion times heavier than the Sun, is situated in the M87 Galaxy, which is 54.8 million light-years distant from the Milky Way Galaxy.

