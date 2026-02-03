Adani stocks surge on India-US trade deal

Buying interest was broad-based, with export-oriented companies, financial stocks, and index heavyweights emerging as the main beneficiaries of the tariff reduction and the improved outlook for global trade, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The benchmark indices posted a strong rally as optimism over the deal spread across sectors.

Adani Enterprises surged 9.36% to ₹2,182.20, becoming the top gainer on the Nifty 50. The stock advanced as investors priced in better export competitiveness and an improved global position following the sharp cut in U.S. tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 7.27% to ₹1,505.10, supported by expectations that port volumes, logistics activity, and trade-linked earnings would benefit from smoother access to the U.S. market.

Jio Financial Services climbed 7.19% to ₹261.65, aided by hopes of stronger capital inflows and a rise in risk appetite among investors.

Financial stocks also moved higher in tandem with the broader market. Shriram Finance gained 4.87% to ₹1,009, while Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv advanced more than 4% each. Improved foreign investor sentiment and aggressive short covering helped fuel gains across lending and consumption-linked names.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped 3.91% to ₹1,444.80, providing additional support to the Nifty’s upward move. The stock benefited from stronger risk sentiment, gains in refining-related shares, and expectations that a firmer rupee could ease import costs over time.

While the tariff cut lifted the broader market, companies with global exposure, solid balance sheets, and sensitivity to export demand reacted most strongly. Adani group firms, port operators, financials, and other heavyweight stocks were among the early leaders as traders rotated into liquid, high-beta names and covered short positions aggressively.

With the India–US trade overhang easing, analysts expect near-term momentum in these stocks to continue, particularly if foreign inflows strengthen further and the rupee remains stable.