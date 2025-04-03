ADB greenlights technical support for Baku Metro expansion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $225,000 in technical assistance for the expansion of the Baku Metro in Azerbaijan.

This financing will be drawn from a special technical assistance fund, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"The SSTA will support ADY in reviewing the existing and upcoming detailed design and other documentation, facilitating institutional changes to strengthen sector governance, strengthening project implementation capacity, and receiving knowledge on ADB safeguards, procurement and other project requirements," the ADB said in a statement.

Azerbaijan has been a member of ADB since 1999, and over the years, the bank has provided more than $5 billion in loans, including $1.5 billion for transport projects and $1.7 billion for energy projects. ADB also finances initiatives in health, agriculture, and finance.

The bank is currently preparing a new Country Partnership Strategy for Azerbaijan for 2025–2029, building on the previous strategy for 2019–2023. Founded in 1966, ADB’s headquarters are in Manila, Philippines, with 69 member countries, 49 of which are in the Asia-Pacific region.

News.Az