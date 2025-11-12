NewJeans members Haerin and Hyein to return to HYBE’s ADOR label

+ ↺ − 16 px

After months of legal disputes between NewJeans and their parent company HYBE, two of the group’s youngest members, Haerin and Hyein, are set to return to their original label, ADOR.

In an official statement shared on ADOR’s social media, the label announced that Haerin, 19, and Hyein, 17, have “decided to continue their activities with ADOR” following discussions with their families. The company added that both members will honor the court’s ruling upholding their exclusive contracts with the label, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

“ADOR is committed to providing full support to Haerin and Hyein to ensure the seamless continuation of their artistic endeavors,” the statement read, urging fans to avoid unfounded speculation.

The announcement follows a Seoul court ruling on October 30 that rejected the group’s attempt to terminate their contracts, finding no evidence of misconduct by ADOR after the removal of its former CEO and creative director, Min Hee-jin.

Haerin and Hyein’s decision marks a turning point in the ongoing legal standoff between NewJeans and HYBE. However, the futures of the remaining three members — Minji, Hanni, and Danielle — remain uncertain as they consider whether to appeal.

NewJeans, whose hits like “How Sweet” and “Supernatural” dominated charts in 2024, have been on hiatus since early 2025. With Haerin and Hyein’s return to ADOR, fans are hopeful that new music or brand projects may soon follow.

