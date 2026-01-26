ADY accelerates efforts to cut carbon footprint

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) is continuing to reduce its carbon footprint through the use of modern electric trains, solar-powered depot facilities and expanded digital solutions.

A new decarbonization project developed in cooperation with the Asian Development Bank is set to further strengthen the company’s sustainability commitments, News.Az reports, citing APA.

ADY reported significant progress over the past year. Natural gas consumption across the railway network has fallen by 50%, while nearly 80% of cargo transportation is now carried out using electric locomotives. The shift marks a major step toward cleaner and more energy-efficient rail operations in Azerbaijan.

The company’s ongoing transition to renewable energy sources and electrified transport is aimed at lowering emissions, improving operational efficiency and aligning Azerbaijan’s railway sector with international environmental standards.

