Aeroflot cancels Istanbul-Moscow flight due to technical issues
Photo: Tripadvisor
Aeroflot's flight from Istanbul to Moscow, originally scheduled for January 15, was canceled due to technical reasons.In a statement , the Russian air carrier confirmed that passengers would be rebooked on flight SU2131, which will be operated on a larger Boeing 777 aircraft, News.Az reports.
Aeroflot also assured that, in line with federal aviation regulations and internal policies, affected passengers would be temporarily accommodated in a hotel.