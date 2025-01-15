Yandex metrika counter

Aeroflot cancels Istanbul-Moscow flight due to technical issues

Aeroflot cancels Istanbul-Moscow flight due to technical issues
Aeroflot's flight from Istanbul to Moscow, originally scheduled for January 15, was canceled due to technical reasons.

In a statement , the Russian air carrier confirmed that passengers would be rebooked on flight SU2131, which will be operated on a larger Boeing 777 aircraft, News.Az reports.

Aeroflot also assured that, in line with federal aviation regulations and internal policies, affected passengers would be temporarily accommodated in a hotel.

