Afghanistan says Pakistani airstrike in Khost kills nine children and a woman

At least nine children and a woman were killed after Pakistani forces bombed a house in Khost province, southeastern Afghanistan, Afghan authorities said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Taliban administration, stated the attack occurred at midnight (19:30 GMT) in the Gurbuz district, destroying the home of Waliat Khan, son of Qazi Mir. He said the casualties included five boys, four girls, and one woman, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Other strikes were reported in Kunar and Paktika provinces, wounding at least four civilians, Mujahid added. Pakistan has not yet commented on the incident.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, following a suicide attack on Pakistan’s Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar the previous day, claimed by the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of the Pakistan Taliban (TTP). Pakistan accused Afghan-based groups of involvement.

Relations between the two countries have remained strained since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, worsening after deadly border clashes in October that killed around 70 people on both sides. A ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Turkey briefly eased tensions, but Istanbul peace talks failed to produce a lasting agreement.

Pakistan alleges that the Taliban shelter TTP fighters, while Afghanistan rejects these claims and accuses Pakistan of hosting groups hostile to Kabul.

The Khost bombing risks renewing hostilities as fragile peace talks between the two nations remain stalled.

News.Az