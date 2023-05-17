African countries always support Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity - AIR Center chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

African countries always support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

He made the remarks at a conference on "Empowering Africa and Promoting Multilateralism in an Era of Global Challenges: The role of the Non-Aligned Movement" dedicated to Africa Day in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Shafiyev pointed out that African countries supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and just position during the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

The AIR Center chairman also emphasized that African states are of great importance within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). “Azerbaijan pays special attention to this issue during its NAM chairmanship,” he added.

