African leaders urge global action on climate justice at COP29

African officials at the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) conference during COP29 in Baku called on world leaders to fulfill their climate change commitments, stressing the urgent need for concrete solutions to address the growing climate crisis on the continent.

The speakers highlighted Africa's vulnerability to the intensifying impacts of climate change, including severe droughts, devastating floods, and reduced agricultural yields, all of which have displaced millions of people, News.Az reports.They pointed out that while African nations are bearing the brunt of climate-related disasters, the global response remains insufficient.Leaders emphasized that the countries most responsible for carbon emissions, especially wealthier nations, have repeatedly delayed the implementation of vital climate measures and failed to meet their pledges of support for developing countries.African representatives called for immediate action on climate justice, stressing that the need for fair and accessible climate financing is critical to enhancing resilience and adaptation in the region. This, they argued, must be a priority to safeguard the future of Africa and its people.

