Aftermath of Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs - PHOTOS
- 09 Mar 2026 11:59
- 09 Mar 2026 12:01
- 1051456
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/aftermath-of-israeli-strike-on-beirut-suburbs-photos Copied
Source: AFP
Images released by AFP show the aftermath of an Israeli strike that hit the southern suburbs of Beirut.
The photos reveal damaged buildings, debris scattered across streets and emergency crews working at the scene following the attack in the city’s southern districts, an area that has frequently been targeted during escalating tensions.
News.Az presents the photos.
Source: AFP
Source: AFP
By Nijat Babayev