Yandex metrika counter

Aftermath of Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs - PHOTOS

  • Middle East
  • Share
Aftermath of Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs - PHOTOS
Source: AFP

Images released by AFP show the aftermath of an Israeli strike that hit the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The photos reveal damaged buildings, debris scattered across streets and emergency crews working at the scene following the attack in the city’s southern districts, an area that has frequently been targeted during escalating tensions.

News.Az presents the photos.

News about - Aftermath of Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs - PHOTOS

Source: AFP

News about - Aftermath of Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs - PHOTOS  

Source: AFP

News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      