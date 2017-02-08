AGF aims to develop all types of gymnastics: Farid Gaibov

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) intends to further attach attention to development of all types of gymnastics, Farid Gaibov, the AGF secretary general, told Trend.

“In recent years, rhythmic gymnastics has been the most developed type of gymnastics in Azerbaijan, but today we try to pay attention to the development of all six types of gymnastics. Four of the six types are Olympic disciplines and Baku hosts world cup events in those disciplines. We are the only federation that was honored to hold world cups for all Olympic gymnastics disciplines,” he said.

“We are rapidly developing in artistic gymnastics. An example of this is the European Games where our leading athlete Oleg Stepko won five medals. I also want to note that in 2016, our young athletes participated in the European championship for the first time. According to the rules, young athletes can participate in the European championships every two years, i.e. they will compete for the title of European champions in 2018 and in two years they will compete at home. I am sure they will attain good results.”

Commenting on Azerbaijan’s hosting the European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championship, Gaibov noted that the competition will be very significant.

“As you know, Baku has so far hosted only Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in 2007, 2009 and 2014. In addition, we agreed to host the European Trampoline Championship in Baku in 2018. During a meeting of the Executive Committee of the European Union of Gymnastics, held last weekend, it was decided to give Baku the right to host the European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championship in 2020.”

“I want to note that this competition will be a qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, which gives it even greater significance,” Gaibov said.

