Aghdam ruins in Al Jazeera spotlight

Al Jazeera TV has broadcast from the liberated Aghdam district of Azerbaijan. The report says that the Azerbaijani Army entered the Aghdam district, which had been under Armenian control for about 30 years. The channel said that according to the trilateral agreement, Armenia returned Agdam to Azerbaijan.

The TV channel's correspondent said rubble was everywhere in the city. Once famous Cultural Center of Aghdam was also completely destroyed.

According to Al Jazeera, the area was mined, and about 150 mines were found in just a few hours.

