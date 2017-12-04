Agreement signed with Reyhan Jamalova at Patent and Trademark Centre

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, a meeting was held with the young inventor Rehyan Jamalova at the Patent and Trademark Centre, APA reports.

According to the State Agency for Standardization, Metrology and Patent, the director general of the centre Gunel Sevdimaliyeva has congratulated Jamalova on her invention.

Jamalova spoke about her participation in the 8th Global Entrepreneurship Summit. Then she informed about her invention.

Thereafter, an agreement was signed between the centre and Jamalova, who highly appreciated proposal on patent claim. The centre will provide all costs on relevant procedures, expertise and other legal acts on claim.

News.Az

News.Az