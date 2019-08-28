AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline imports to Azerbaijan exempted from customs duty and excise tax

Report informs that, in accordance with a document signed by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, AI-92 and higher octane gasoline imported into Azerbaijan, including AI-95, is exempted from customs duties.

According to the change, the customs duty rate for these types of gasoline was reduced from 15% to 0%.

By another decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the excise tax rate for imports of AI-92 and higher, including 95, was reduced from AZN 200 per ton to AZN 1. Both Cabinet decisions will not apply to aviation gasoline.

These orders will enter into force on September 1, 2019, and will be valid for 90 days.

