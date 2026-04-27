Top diplomats of Belgium, Australia to visit China amid Middle East tensions

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The top diplomats of Belgium and Australia are set to visit China this week, Beijing announced on Monday, amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict which has impacted global energy supplies.

The visits by Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong come at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Prévot is scheduled to visit China from April 27 to May 1, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

In a separate statement, the ministry said Wong is scheduled to visit China from April 28 to April 30.

The foreign ministers’ visits to Beijing come at a time when a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran continues, with no current agreement on an end to the conflict.

The conflict, initiated by the US and Israel on Feb. 28, has left Asian nations struggling to import oil from the Middle East as Tehran and Washington have blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway through which around 20% of global energy supplies pass.

News.Az