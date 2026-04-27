Giant hidden structure mapped behind the milky way's "dead zone"

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Astronomers have successfully mapped one of the most massive structures in the universe, which had long remained hidden behind the "Zone of Avoidance."

This region of the sky is obscured by the Milky Way’s thick disc of gas, dust, and stars, which blocks visible light and prevents traditional telescopes from seeing what lies beyond, News.Az reports, citing Live Science.

By using infrared observations that can penetrate these dense clouds, an international team of researchers identified a colossal extragalactic structure known as the VVVGCL-BJ-001 cluster.

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This newly mapped entity is a massive cluster of galaxies located approximately 3 billion light-years away. Its discovery helps scientists better understand the "Great Attractor," a mysterious gravitational anomaly that appears to be pulling the Milky Way and other nearby galaxies toward it. The mapping of this gargantuan structure provides a clearer picture of the large-scale distribution of matter in the local universe and demonstrates the power of multi-wavelength astronomy in revealing secrets previously masked by our own galaxy’s glare.

News.Az