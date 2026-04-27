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WATCH: Drone explodes near Israeli military helicopter in Lebanon

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WATCH: Drone explodes near Israeli military helicopter in Lebanon
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Hezbollah fighters targeted an Israeli army helicopter that was evacuating troops in Taybeh in southern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Israel has issued new threats in southern Lebanon, ordering residents to leave seven towns outside its so-called “buffer zone,” escalating tensions in the conflict with Hezbollah despite a US-brokered ceasefire.

Watch below:


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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