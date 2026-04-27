Azerbaijan, Ethiopia sign defense cooperation deal

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Azerbaijan is set to deepen cooperation with Ethiopia in the defense sector following a new bilateral agreement.

The draft “Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Defense between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia” was included in the agenda of the plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Parliament held on April 27, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The agreement was signed in Baku on February 27, 2026.

News.Az