AI generated image of raid victims as communist insurgents spreads misinformation online

The incident follows a raid in April 2026 in which 19 people were killed at an alleged communist stronghold in the Philippines, an event that triggered widespread online posts and political commentary about insurgent activity in rural areas, News.Az reports, citing Fact Check.

Social media users shared a manipulated image showing a group of smiling individuals holding flags associated with the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army, alongside claims that it showed participants linked to the raid.

The original photographer told AFP that the image was taken months before the operation and unrelated to the incident, while analysts identified visual inconsistencies consistent with synthetic or AI-generated content.