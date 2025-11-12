AI surge drives major investments in legal tech startups

+ ↺ − 16 px

The AI boom is fueling a fresh wave of investment in legal technology, with investors pouring more than $750 million into startups developing artificial intelligence tools for lawyers in recent weeks.

San Francisco-based GC AI, which offers AI solutions for in-house corporate legal teams to streamline tasks like drafting documents, researching, and analyzing contracts, announced a $60 million funding round led by Scale Venture Partners and Northzone, valuing the two-year-old company at $555 million. Customers include News Corp, Nextdoor, Skims, and Zscaler, with News Corp also participating as an investor, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

CEO and co-founder Cecilia Ziniti highlighted that the platform increases efficiency for corporate lawyers and helps reduce reliance on outside counsel. GC AI plans to use the funding to expand engineering teams, reach more corporate clients, and eventually serve businesses without in-house legal departments.

The surge in funding comes amid a broader trend in the legal tech space:

Clio, based in Vancouver, raised $500 million at a $5 billion valuation and acquired vLex for $1 billion, positioning itself as “an AI-first company.”

Sweden’s Legora raised $150 million at a $1.8 billion valuation for its AI workspace for lawyers.

Zurich’s DeepJudge, specializing in AI-powered legal search, raised $41.2 million at a $300 million valuation.

Other recent fundraises include SpellBook ($50 million), EvenUp ($150 million at $2 billion valuation), and Eve ($130 million at $1 billion valuation).

Investors are betting on the growing demand for AI-powered solutions that make legal services more efficient, scalable, and cost-effective, signaling a strong trajectory for the legal tech sector.

News.Az