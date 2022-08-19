Yandex metrika counter

Aide to Azerbaijani President meet with Secretary of Armenian SC in Brussels

  • Politics
  • Share
Aide to Azerbaijani President meet with Secretary of Armenian SC in Brussels

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has met with Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, and Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, in Brussels T. Klaar wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Good and substantive discussions in Brussels today on Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and European Union engagement with HikmetHajiyev and Armen Grigoryan," wrote Toivo Klaar.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      