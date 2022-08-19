Aide to Azerbaijani President meet with Secretary of Armenian SC in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has met with Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, and Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, in Brussels T. Klaar wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Good and substantive discussions in Brussels today on Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and European Union engagement with HikmetHajiyev and Armen Grigoryan," wrote Toivo Klaar.

