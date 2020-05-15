AIR Center chairman comments on "Parts of a Circle” documentary on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Center of Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev has commented on "Parts of a Circle", a documentary about the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

"On 12 May 2020, Conciliation Resources released a 76-minute documentary "Parts of a Circle: History of the Karabakh Conflict" (https://vimeo.com/407942633) that addresses the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict 26 years after the ceasefire. The filmmakers claim their presentation of the history of the conflict is balanced and neutral. We believe that it is another deceptive attempt to equate the occupant Armenia with Azerbaijan under the guise of maintaining balance. The film avoids the nationalist and expansionist "Greater Armenia" project, one of the most important elements of the conflict. The legal framework of the conflict is deliberately ignored, otherwise, it can completely destroy the stories created by Armenia," he said.

"As long as the international community and experts seek "neutrality" in the principled position and do not consider their fundamentally wrong approaches to the Armenia-Azerbaijan and other ethnic and territorial conflicts, it will be very difficult to achieve peace.

In general, some Western experts have always demonstrated a double standard on conflicts in the post-Soviet space. The unambiguous position on the territorial integrity of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine sometimes disappearing when it comes to discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

Both religious prejudice and Edward Said's orientalist conception have alienated Azerbaijani society from the West and left it in the hands of radical politicians," Farid Shafiyev stated.

According to him, the film has a number of other serious inaccuracies and omissions.

More detailed analysis of the center at the following link: https://aircenter.az/pdf/uploads/review%20of%20parts%20of%20circle.pdf

News.Az