AIR Center delegation meets with Caspian Policy Center members in Washington (PHOTO)

A delegation of Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) based in Azerbaijan held a meeting with members of the Caspian Policy Center in Washington DC, News.Az reports citing the think tank.

During the meeting, the sides discussed important issues and current events related to regional security.

They also explored avenues for expanding cooperation between the think tanks.

The Azerbaijani delegation includes AIR Center chairman Farid Shafiyev, department head Fuad Chiragov and board member Esmira Jafarova.

News.Az