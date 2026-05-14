AIR Center hosts a round table on President Ilham Aliyev’s Zangilan speech

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A round table titled “Discussions around President Ilham Aliyev’s speech during his visit to Zangilan” was held at the Center of Analysis of International Relations.

The opening speech was delivered by the head of department at the Center of Analysis of International Relations, Matin Mammadli, who stated that Azerbaijan’s regional priority is peace. He also noted that the peace process could face risks if revanchist forces come to power during the parliamentary elections in Armenia, News.Az reports.

Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations, Farid Shafiyev, stated that wars continue in the region, tensions around Iran remain, and Azerbaijan is facing pressure from various directions.

Board member of the Center of Analysis of International Relations, Javid Valiyev, emphasized that the opening of the Türkiye–Armenia borders is a critical issue and that the process is being carried out in coordination with Azerbaijan.

Director of the South Caucasus Research Center, Farhad Mammadov, noted that history is being distorted in Armenia and that these issues could be used as geopolitical tools.

Member of Parliament Vugar Bayramov stated that there is trade potential between the two countries for 38 products, trade turnover could increase to up to 300 million dollars, and cooperation in the fields of energy and transportation could expand.

Among the speakers were also Vasif Huseynov, head of department at the Center of Analysis of International Relations, Chairman of the Baku Political Scientists Club Zaur Mammadov, members of parliament, and other participants. The round table continued with discussions.

News.Az