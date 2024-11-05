Air France suspends all flights over the Red Sea region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air France announced on November 3 that it has suspended all flights over the Red Sea region after crew members reported seeing a "luminous object" during a flight over Sudan, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to a statement issued by Agence France-Presse (AFP), AF confirmed that it had indeed decided to suspend flights over the Red Sea region "until further notice."So far, the French flag carrier is the only airline to have implemented such a precautionary measure over the Red Sea zone. The airspace in the region has not officially been closed, but as we know, safety of flight crew and passengers defines commercial aviation operations.The airline’s decision was influenced by the fact that the Red Sea region is considered extremely hazardous due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, which commenced in 2023, and a series of Houthi rebel assaults on vessels associated with the war in Gaza between Israeli forces and Hamas.

