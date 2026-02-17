Air India and Lufthansa expand Europe travel ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air India and Germany’s Lufthansa plan to increase passenger traffic between India and Europe and expand cooperation across operations and technology, the airlines said.

The partnership aims to benefit from the recently concluded India-EU free trade agreement and will initially focus on increasing travel between India and Lufthansa’s key European markets, including Germany, Austria, Belgium, Italy, and Switzerland, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The cooperation will include joint route planning and collaboration in areas such as IT infrastructure. The airlines said the partnership could later expand to include the wider European market and the Indian subcontinent.

Air India and Lufthansa already operate codeshare agreements covering 145 routes across 15 Indian and 29 European cities in 20 countries.

The final scope of the partnership will be determined after a comprehensive joint business agreement is completed and receives regulatory approval.

Earlier this year, Air India also expanded cooperation with Singapore Airlines to increase routes and improve operational coordination.

