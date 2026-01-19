Air passenger traffic in Azerbaijan rises 3%

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2025, Azerbaijan’s air transport sector carried 4.16 million passengers, marking a 3% increase compared to 2024.

Nearly all air transport services—99.9%—were operated by state-owned carriers, with private companies accounting for just 0.1%, News.Az reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Meanwhile, air cargo transport fell by 6.6%, or 27,600 tons, totaling 391,200 tons for the year. Overall, the country’s transport sector moved 243.2 million tons of goods in 2025, with air transport representing only 0.2% of the total volume.

News.Az