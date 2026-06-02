Trump’s peace drive and Aliyev’s leadership paved way for $8B deals, says Orr

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US President Donald Trump's commitment to peace in the South Caucasus and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's leadership have paved the way for the signing of commercial agreements worth more than $8 billion, Caleb Orr, US Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy and Business Affairs, said at a press conference held as part of the first Azerbaijan-US Economic Dialogue.

"It was a great pleasure for me to witness the signing of a significant number of commercial agreements between representatives of the US private sector and SOCAR on June 1, as well as additional commercial agreements with the Ministry of Economy here today," he said, News.Az reports, citing Report.

According to Orr, the total value of commercial agreements signed during this visit exceeds $8 billion.

"All this was made possible thanks to President Donald Trump's historic commitment to peace in this region and President Ilham Aliyev's leadership," he said.

News.Az