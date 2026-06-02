Azerbaijan, UK aim to enhance investment cooperation

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Azerbaijani and British officials met in Baku on Tuesday to discuss efforts to strengthen investment ties between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, according to the Baku Stock Exchange CJSC.

At the meeting, held at the Baku Stock Exchange, the UK delegation was led by the newly appointed British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, and included UK Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia David Reed, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the development of Azerbaijan's capital markets, investment opportunities and the role of capital market infrastructure in supporting sustainable economic growth and international cooperation.

"We highly value the strong bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom and look forward to further cooperation in developing financial markets and strengthening cross-border investment ties," the Baku Stock Exchange said.

News.Az