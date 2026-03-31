Airbus Helicopters urges Europe defence unity

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Airbus Helicopters has called on Europe to strengthen cooperation in defence procurement, warning that fragmented national programmes could significantly increase costs and weaken long-term military capabilities.

The appeal was made by outgoing chief executive Bruno Even, who said European countries risk undermining efficiency if they continue prioritising national defence projects over joint development initiatives, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking in an interview, Even argued that large-scale military programmes must remain coordinated across Europe, especially as defence budgets come under increasing pressure.

“In an ever-tightening budget situation, if we followed national logic for everything, we would not be able to pay,” he said, stressing that cooperation is essential for future defence systems.

His remarks come at a sensitive time for Europe’s defence industry, as governments debate the future of major joint projects, including the next-generation fighter programme known as FCAS, developed by Airbus and Dassault Aviation, amid reported disagreements over its direction.

Even also defended the NH90 military helicopter programme, developed in partnership with Italy’s Leonardo, saying earlier technical issues are now resolved after years of delays, cancellations, and criticism from several countries.

He said that despite past challenges, the programme has matured, with more than 500 helicopters currently in service and further deliveries planned, including a special forces variant ordered by NATO members.

Looking ahead, European manufacturers are also working on the next generation of military helicopters under the “Next-Generation Rotorcraft Capability” initiative. Competing design concepts are being explored, ranging from tilt-rotor systems to advanced hybrid configurations.

Even said Airbus remains open to cooperation with industry partners, including Leonardo, and stressed that Europe must avoid duplication of efforts if it wants to remain competitive in global defence markets.

“All options are on the table,” he said, adding that a unified European approach is essential for future military aviation programmes.

News.Az