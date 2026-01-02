Airbus to release 2025 delivery data on Jan. 12

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airbus confirmed it will release audited year-end commercial delivery data on January 12, signaling confidence in its revised 2025 target of “around 790” aircraft.

The announcement follows reports that the European planemaker delivered at least 782 jets last year. Industry sources note that formalizing the release date helps address any potential changes in guidance, given the market sensitivity of delivery figures, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Airbus’s statement indicates stability in meeting production and delivery goals amid a challenging aviation market.

