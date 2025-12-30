China aircraft leasing orders 30 Airbus A320neo jets

+ ↺ − 16 px

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) announced on December 30 that its unit, CALC (BVI), will purchase 30 Airbus A320neo aircraft, with deliveries scheduled in stages through 2033.

The aircraft, which can accommodate up to 194 passengers, will expand the leasing company’s fleet and support growing air travel demand in China. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The announcement follows similar A320 orders by China’s Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines, which plan to acquire 30 and 25 aircraft respectively.

