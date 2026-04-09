Al-Aqsa Mosque reopens after 40-day closure

JERUSALEM - APRIL 9: Palestinian Muslims gather and enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound as it reopens for worship after 41 days of closure following Israeli attacks on Iran carried out with the United States in the Old City of East Jerusalem on April 9

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The Al-Aqsa Mosque has reopened to worshippers after a 40-day closure imposed by Israeli authorities, allowing hundreds of Palestinian Muslims to return for dawn prayers in occupied East Jerusalem.

The reopening took place at sunrise on Thursday in the Old City of Jerusalem, where worshippers entered the Al-Haram al-Sharif compound as the morning call to prayer was heard, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered at the gates as they reopened, with many seen entering the mosque in tears and performing prostrations of gratitude in its courtyards.

Large crowds filled the compound for the first congregational prayers since the closure, marking a highly emotional moment for local worshippers.

Israeli authorities had fully restricted access to Al-Aqsa Mosque on February 28, citing heightened security conditions linked to military developments involving Israel and Iran.

During the closure, only mosque staff and officials from the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf were allowed to enter, while Palestinian worshippers were prevented from praying at the site and directed to smaller mosques across the city.

The restrictions also prevented Eid al-Fitr prayers from being held at Al-Aqsa this year—reportedly the first such limitation since Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967.

The reopening follows a period of heightened tension, including visits by Israeli officials to the compound while access remained restricted.

Authorities also closed other religious sites in Jerusalem during the same period, including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, further escalating concerns among local communities.

Israeli officials had extended a state of emergency through mid-April, but did not clearly state whether the mosque closure would continue for the entire period.

The decision to reopen the site marks a significant shift after weeks of restricted access and heightened security measures in the city.

The reopening of Al-Aqsa Mosque carries deep religious and political significance, as it is one of the most sensitive and important sites in the region. Any changes to access or control of the compound often have wide-reaching regional implications.

News.Az