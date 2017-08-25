Al Fajr newspaper publishes article about Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Abu Dhabi based Al Fajr newspaper has published an article about First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, AzerTag reports.

The article hails Mehriban Aliyeva’s role in the development of education, healthcare, culture and sport in Azerbaijan and in the promotion and improvement of the country`s positive image in the world.

The article also emphasizes her contribution to the intercultural dialogue and implementation of international projects in the capacity of president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, including the creation of an Islamic art section in the Louvre Museum in Paris, restoration of art monuments in the Palace of Versailles, the Berlin Castle and old manuscripts of the Vatican.

News.Az

News.Az