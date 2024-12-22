Albania to block TikTok for a year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Albanian authorities will block the TikTok platform in the country for at least a year.

The country's Prime Minister Edi Rama stated this, News.Az citing the DailyNews "To improve physical and digital security in schools, we have decided to block TikTok using tools developed by our competent authorities," the Albanian prime minister said.He explained that 90% of parents across the country have called for TikTok to be shut down, "which is why we decided to ban it for a year" starting in 2025.TikTok is a platform for watching short videos. In April, US President Joe Biden signed a package of laws that includes an initiative to potentially ban TikTok in the country: ByteDance, the company that owns the platform, has until January 19, 2025, to sell it, otherwise its work may be blocked.

