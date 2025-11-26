Albanian singer Shpat Kasapi dies aged 40

+ ↺ − 16 px

Albanian singer Shpat Kasapi has passed away at the age of 40, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He did not survive the heart attack, while he did not suffer from any other illness, writes the newspaper KOHA.

Shpat Kasapi has been one of the most well-known and beloved names on the Albanian music scene. Born on May 1, 1985 in Tetovo, he grew up in a family with a musical tradition, which gave him his first push towards the stage.

His career began in the early 2000s, where he quickly became one of the youth idols with his modern style, light melodies, and energetic performances.

Shpati was affirmed through the Kosovar and Albanian music markets, bringing songs that became hits such as "A më do?", "Valle Kosovare", "Dashni pa limit", "Aroma e saj", and many others.

He has participated in important festivals and collaborated with well-known names in the music industry.

For years, he has been an inseparable figure in Albanian pop music, maintaining his popularity thanks to his characteristic style and songs that continue to be widely heard.

The deceased was married and left behind a child.

News.Az