Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon dies of heart attack in Delhi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Actor and singer Rishabh Tandon passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack while visiting his family in Delhi for Diwali celebrations. His family confirmed the news and requested privacy as they prepare for the funeral.

Tandon, who lived in Mumbai with his wife, had travelled to Delhi for the festival. His relatives are expected to arrive soon for the final rites, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Known for his work in television and music, Rishabh occasionally made headlines for his personal life. He was once linked to actor Sara Khan, though she denied rumours about their marriage.

Rishabh later married Russian national Olesya Nedobegova, who worked as the line producer for one of his digital series in Uzbekistan.

His sudden death has left the entertainment industry and fans in deep shock.

News.Az