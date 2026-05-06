Alex Eala stuns Magdalena Fręch with Italian Open comeback win

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Down 1-3 in the deciding set, Alex Eala once again showed her trademark resilience on clay, grinding out a 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Magdalena Fręch in the first round of the Italian Open on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Eala came out sharp and composed from the start, dictating rallies from the baseline in a dominant opening set.

She broke early and frequently, overwhelming Fręch with depth and control to deliver a bagel set. Her efficiency on serve set the tone—winning 67% of first-serve points while remaining flawless behind her second serve, providing a clean and stable platform that allowed her to stay aggressive in return games.

However, momentum shifted in the second set as Fręch adjusted her approach, stepping in more on returns and applying sustained pressure on Eala’s service games.

A quick break in the first set gave the Polish veteran a 3-0 cushion. While Eala briefly threatened a comeback with a mid-set push—breaking in the fifth game to close the gap to 2-3—Fręch responded with a timely counter-break in the sixth game to restore her advantage.

From there, Fręch held her level more consistently, closing out the set with steadier shot-making and improved court positioning.

The deciding set followed a similar early pattern, with Fręch striking first again to build a 3-1 lead. But on clay, where patience and composure often decide matches, Eala gradually dug in.

She extended rallies, forced errors, and shifted momentum with a crucial break in the sixth game. That sparked a strong run of three consecutive games, allowing her to take control at 4-3.

Eala then delivered the decisive blow, securing another break in the tenth game to complete the comeback and seal the victory.

With the win, Eala advances to the round of 64, where she will face 31st seed Wang Xinyu, setting up an intriguing all-Asian clash in Rome.

News.Az