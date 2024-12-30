Algerian president calls on France to acknowledge colonial crimes in strong critique

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune delivered a strong critique of France on Sunday, highlighting the ongoing impacts of its colonial rule on Algeria.

This came during a speech delivered before both chambers of parliament addressing the nation in which he presented the achievements of his first presidential term from 2019-2024 and outlined his agenda for his second term, which began in September, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. Tebboune said Algeria demands that France acknowledge its crimes committed during the colonial period from 1830-1962, emphasizing that the country seeks no material compensation."We are pursuing the dignity of our ancestors," he said."The number of Algerian martyrs throughout the 132 years of colonization is 5.6 million, and no amount of money can compensate for the loss of even one martyr during the resistance or armed struggle,” he stressed.The remarks came amid a severe political crisis between Algeria and France which led to the withdrawal of Algeria's ambassador and the summoning of the French ambassador.Algerian authorities attributed this escalation to "hostile acts committed by French foreign intelligence on Algerian soil."Tebboune also recalled the atrocities committed by the French colonial army, particularly under General Thomas Robert Bugeaud, governor-general of Algeria from 1841-1847, whom he described as "genocidal."He reiterated his commitment to addressing the colonial-era files with France and pointed out that France continues to hold 500 skulls of Algerians who were decapitated in the 19th century and taken to Paris."We have only managed to recover 24 skulls so far," he noted.On the domestic front, Tebboune announced plans to launch a dialogue with political parties early next year "to strengthen state independence and bolster internal unity."He said the dialogue, for which an exact start date was not specified, would be "inclusive and deep," culminating in the introduction of new laws governing political parties and associations.

