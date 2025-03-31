Algerian president extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Fitr.

“On the occasion of the holy Eid al-Fitr, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on behalf of the people and government of Algeria, as well as personally. I wish Your Excellency strong health and happiness, and your brotherly people greater progress and prosperity. I pray to Almighty Allah to grant us and the entire Islamic Ummah this holiday again with peace, goodness, and abundance,” the Algerian president said in his congratulatory message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“On the occasion of this auspicious holiday, I would like to reiterate our commitment to strengthening the fraternal relations between our countries in accordance with the interests of our brotherly peoples, and to contribute to the progress of the Islamic Ummah in an environment of well-being and stability,” he stressed.

“Your Excellency, Dear Brother, please accept my highest respects and best wishes,” Tebboune added.

