Ali Hasanov: Each country should conduct dialogue with neighbors

Each country should hold dialogue with neighbors, Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijani president’s assistant for public and political affairs, said Oct.20.

He made the remarks at a conference held at the University of Erciyes in the Turkish city of Kayseri, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan is pursuing a policy of peace and cooperation in the region.

"Of course, there are certain principles. Each country should respect the rights of another state, the rights of another nation, the territorial integrity of another state, attributes, economic interests of the state, the mentality of the people. If you don’t want your mentality being encroached on, you must not encroach on the mentality of another state. If you don’t want your country’s territorial integrity violated, you must not make territorial claims against another country, if you don’t want your safety being threatened, you should not endanger the safety of another country. That is, a country not allowing for any attitude in respect of itself, should not allow itself to show the same attitude to other countries," Hasanov said.

