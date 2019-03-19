Ali Hasanov: Information featured in Bob Woodward’s "Fear: Trump in the White House" book is false and fake

+ ↺ − 16 px

The allegations that President Ilham Aliyev gave false information to President Donald Trump are groundless,” said the Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Pub

Ali Hasanov denounced the allegations featured in "Fear: Trump in the White House" book by employee of the Washington Post newspaper, journalist Bob Woodward as completely false and fake.

"President Ilham Aliyev and President Donald Trump have had only one phone call soon after the last presidential election held in the US, during which the heads of state exchanged views on current state of and prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries."

The Presidential Assistant said that during his visit to the United States to attend the opening of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in September 2017, President Ilham Aliyev had a protocol meeting with the US President, they did not have conversation at that time, and the meeting featured only photo and video sessions.

“Therefore, the allegations in the book that the Azerbaijani President gave any information at the meeting to the US President relating to the economic activity of the People's Republic of China in Afghanistan are fake and nothing but the product of the author's imagination."

Ali Hasanov underlined that in general, on foreign policy issues Azerbaijan is guided only by national interests, and never interferes with political, economic, humanitarian and other relations among other countries.

“The external anti-Azerbaijani forces obviously try to tarnish the international image of our country by using the employee of The Washington Post newspaper, which is constantly conducting a "black PR campaign" against Azerbaijan and specializes in "fake" news, as well as to undermine its developing relations with the People's Republic of China and the United States."

"We confidently say that those who commit such dirty actions will never achieve their goals, and will never be able to spoil relations between Azerbaijan and its partners,” the Presidential Assistant added.

News.Az

