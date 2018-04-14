Ali Khamenei accuses US, France and Britain of crime

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the US, France and Britain of crime.

Khamenei has harshly responded to the Syrian operation of the West Coalition, APA reports.

"The attack on Syria is a crime. The American, French presidents and the British Prime Minister are criminal," he said.

The Iranian Supreme leader said this crime of America and its allies will result in nothing.

