Aliyev extends Independence Day greetings to Finland’s Stubb

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has extended his congratulations to Finnish President Alexander Stubb on the occasion of Finland’s Independence Day, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Finland – Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“I believe that the relations between our countries will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation to the benefits of our peoples,” the head of state stressed.

“On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your people,” the Azerbaijani president said.

