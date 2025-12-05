President launches 'Reliable Partner Concept' to boost economic security

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving the "Reliable Partner Concept," aimed at strengthening the country's economic security, enhancing stability in global supply chains, and boosting international cooperation, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Under the order, the concept envisages increasing transparency among economic participants, facilitating secure and simplified trade, strengthening the fight against transnational organized crime, and ensuring economic diversification. The document also covers such areas as mechanisms for identifying reliable partners, improving supervision and monitoring procedures, and strengthening coordination between government agencies.