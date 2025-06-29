All cultural events planned by Russia have been cancelled in Azerbaijan

In Azerbaijan, all cultural events, including concerts, festivals, performances, exhibitions and others, planned to be held by Russian state and private institutions, are cancelled, News.Az informs citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

"Taking into account the demonstrative targeted and extrajudicial killings and acts of violence committed by Russian law enforcement agencies against Azerbaijanis on ethnic grounds in Yekaterinburg, and also taking into account that such cases have recently become systematic, cultural events, including concerts, festivals, performances, exhibitions and others planned to be held in Azerbaijan by state and private institutions of Russia, are cancelled," the statement said.

It is emphasized that citizens can contact the relevant points of sale and online platforms to return tickets.

News.Az