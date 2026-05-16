Sam Heughan explains key ‘Outlander’ finale moment

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Sam Heughan has revealed that he strongly pushed for one specific moment to be included in the final episode of Outlander: the return of Jamie Fraser’s ghost at the window, a visual motif that has been central to the series since its very first episode.

In a recent interview following the show’s finale, Heughan said he made it clear early on that he wanted the series to close the loop on the mysterious image, describing it as one of the most meaningful parts of the story for him, News.Az reports, citing Men's Journal.

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts confirmed that resolving the “ghost” storyline was always part of the plan for the final season, even before the scene was fully written.

The moment was eventually filmed as the last scene of the entire series, with Heughan returning to play a younger version of Jamie Fraser for the sequence.

Heughan said the shoot took place at one of the show’s signature locations in Scotland and described it as a fitting and emotional conclusion to a story that has run for more than a decade.

The final scene recreates the iconic window moment from season one, bringing the series full circle and offering closure to a long-running mystery that fans had followed since the beginning.

The series finale of Outlander is now available to stream on Starz.

News.Az