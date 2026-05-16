Kiefer Sutherland cancels US tour over low ticket sales

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Kiefer Sutherland has cancelled the U.S. leg of his upcoming tour, citing “very low ticket sales” and saying it would be unfair to continue performing in partially empty venues.

The actor and musician announced the decision in a social media post, noting that he had completed a successful run of shows in Europe while promoting his fourth album, Grey, News.Az reports, citing People.

Sutherland said he did not think it was fair to fans who had already purchased tickets or to the venues hosting the shows, and added that refunds would be available at the point of purchase.

He expressed hope of returning to tour the United States at a more suitable time, thanking fans for their understanding.

The cancellation comes during his ongoing promotion of Grey, an album he has described as his most personal work to date, reflecting more introspective songwriting than his earlier releases.

Known globally for his acting roles in series such as 24, Sutherland has also developed a parallel career in music in recent years, balancing live performances with his film and television work.

News.Az