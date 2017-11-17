All kinds of int’l crimes were committed against Azerbaijan - MP

All kinds of international crimes were committed against Azerbaijan, chairman of the Council on State Support for NGOs under the President of Azerbaijan, the country’s MP Azay Guliyev said during final discussions on the “International Crimes Prevention and Punishment System: National Legislation and International Law” topic.

The discussions were related to the draft law “On prevention of international crimes and punishment of perpetrators.”

Guliyev noted that considering international crimes that were committed against Azerbaijan, the preparation of such a draft law is very important, Trend reports.

He said that this is one of the important projects financed by the Council on State Support for NGOs.

He added that the discussions are successfully coming to an end.

“I think that the draft law should be adopted by the Azerbaijani Parliament,” Guliyev said.

The MP also stressed that both the parliament and civil society took part in the work on the draft law.

